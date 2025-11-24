Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Xi Discuss Trade, Taiwan, and Ukraine

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping converse over trade, Taiwan, and Ukraine amid increasing tensions. Xi emphasizes Taiwan's reunification with China as critical to the post-war order, while Trump maintains strategic ambiguity. The call follows Japan's controversial military stance, exacerbating China-Japan relations. They also tackle trade and the Ukraine crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:17 IST
In a crucial diplomatic exchange, Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping discussed pressing issues of trade, Taiwan, and the Ukraine crisis, signaling a sustained effort to navigate complex international relations. The conversation follows their recent meeting in Busan, South Korea.

Xi urged the reunification of Taiwan with mainland China, asserting it as part of the post-war international order. This statement comes in the wake of Japan's declaration of potential military involvement should China act against Taiwan, leading to heightened tensions between China and Japan.

The leaders also delved into trade issues and the ongoing Ukraine crisis, though no substantial agreements on trade specifics were disclosed. Beijing strongly opposed a US arms sale to Taiwan, which Trump approved, highlighting ongoing geopolitical challenges.

