In a dramatic escalation, Russia has targeted the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with a wave of attacks early Tuesday, striking vital residential and energy infrastructure. Video footage and reports from local authorities confirm extensive damage to buildings and several injuries. Mayor Vitalii Kitschko highlighted the destruction in central Pechersk and Kyiv's eastern Dniprovskyi districts.

Footage posted on Telegram reveals a massive fire consuming multiple floors of a nine-story building in the Dniprovskyi district, with at least four individuals reportedly injured, as per Tymor Tkachenko, head of Kyiv city administration. Kyiv's energy ministry reported significant damage to the energy infrastructure, though specific details remain undisclosed.

The assault comes on the heels of constructive US-Ukraine discussions in Geneva, aiming to broker peace with Russian involvement. Ukrainian delegate Oleksandr Bevz expressed satisfaction with the talks, yet Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted the absence of an updated plan for review, underscoring ongoing geopolitical friction.

