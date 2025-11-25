Diplomatic Tensions: Japanese PM Takaichi's Call with Trump Amid Taiwan-China Conflict
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi discussed China's aggressive stance on Taiwan in her first call with U.S. President Donald Trump, who assured her of their strong friendship. The ongoing tensions have resulted in a heated diplomatic dispute with China, as both Japan and the U.S. navigate complex geopolitical challenges.
The recent phone conversation between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump marks a pivotal moment in ongoing regional tensions involving China and Taiwan. Takaichi's remarks on potential Japanese military action if China attacks Taiwan led to a backlash from Beijing, heightening diplomatic discord.
Despite Trump's public silence on the matter, Takaichi emphasized their strong friendship, stating Trump's endorsement for her to call him whenever needed. Trump briefed Takaichi on U.S.-China relations after his call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who reiterated China's goal regarding Taiwan, according to Xinhua.
While Trump boasted about trade progress with China, he omitted any reference to Taiwan in his communications. This omission worries some in Japan, who fear weakened U.S. support for Taiwan could embolden China, exacerbating regional tensions. Japanese officials continue to stress the importance of stable U.S.-China relations for global stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
