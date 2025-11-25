Left Menu

Macron: Russia Is the Roadblock to Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted Russia as the sole barrier to achieving peace in Ukraine. In a video shared by RTL on X, Macron reiterated that Russia remains the key hindrance to resolving the conflict, emphasizing the consistent stance France has maintained for three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:03 IST
Macron: Russia Is the Roadblock to Peace
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has pinpointed Russia as the primary obstacle preventing peace in Ukraine. Speaking in a pre-recorded video, which was uploaded to X by French radio RTL, Macron articulated his views clearly.

Emphasizing the consistent French position, Macron stated, "The only red line we have since three years is called Russia." His comments underscore the ongoing tension between Europe and Russia over the Ukrainian conflict.

These remarks further cement the narrative of Russia as a roadblock to diplomatic resolutions, adding to the international discourse surrounding the situation in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

Cricket Star Arshdeep Singh Explores New Chandigarh's Iconic OPUS ONE

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

Tech Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Cut Looms

 Global
3
NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

NimbleEdge and Microsoft Ignite AI Revolution on Android Devices

 Global
4
BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

BLO Removed After Public Indecency Incident in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025