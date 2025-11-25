Macron: Russia Is the Roadblock to Peace
French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted Russia as the sole barrier to achieving peace in Ukraine. In a video shared by RTL on X, Macron reiterated that Russia remains the key hindrance to resolving the conflict, emphasizing the consistent stance France has maintained for three years.
Updated: 25-11-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:03 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has pinpointed Russia as the primary obstacle preventing peace in Ukraine. Speaking in a pre-recorded video, which was uploaded to X by French radio RTL, Macron articulated his views clearly.
Emphasizing the consistent French position, Macron stated, "The only red line we have since three years is called Russia." His comments underscore the ongoing tension between Europe and Russia over the Ukrainian conflict.
These remarks further cement the narrative of Russia as a roadblock to diplomatic resolutions, adding to the international discourse surrounding the situation in Ukraine.
