Macron: Russia Is the Roadblock to Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron has pinpointed Russia as the primary obstacle preventing peace in Ukraine. Speaking in a pre-recorded video, which was uploaded to X by French radio RTL, Macron articulated his views clearly.

Emphasizing the consistent French position, Macron stated, "The only red line we have since three years is called Russia." His comments underscore the ongoing tension between Europe and Russia over the Ukrainian conflict.

These remarks further cement the narrative of Russia as a roadblock to diplomatic resolutions, adding to the international discourse surrounding the situation in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)