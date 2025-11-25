Devastation in Ukraine: Overnight Russian Assault
Russia unleashed a barrage of 22 missiles and 460 drones on Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of six individuals. The main target was the Ukrainian capital, causing significant damage to residential and civilian infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed these details in a statement.
Ukraine faced a severe assault as Russia launched 22 missiles and 460 drones overnight, leading to the tragic loss of six lives, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The attack primarily targeted Ukraine's capital and surrounding areas, inflicting extensive damage on residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
President Zelenskiy communicated these developments on social media, underscoring the heightened tensions and destruction in the region.
