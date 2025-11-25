Devastation in Ukraine: Overnight Russian Assault

Ukraine faced a severe assault as Russia launched 22 missiles and 460 drones overnight, leading to the tragic loss of six lives, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The attack primarily targeted Ukraine's capital and surrounding areas, inflicting extensive damage on residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

President Zelenskiy communicated these developments on social media, underscoring the heightened tensions and destruction in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)