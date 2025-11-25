Left Menu

Electoral Integrity Under Fire: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Highlights Alleged Malpractices

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has accused the ruling BJP of electoral malpractices, including cash distribution and voter intimidation, ahead of the December elections. They allege misuse of government resources, compromising democratic integrity. BJP dismissed these claims, asserting the Congress has lost public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, raising concerns over electoral integrity in the upcoming December elections. They claim widespread malpractices, including cash distribution and voter intimidation, jeopardizing the democratic process.

In a memorandum to the State Election Commission, the Congress detailed the alleged misuse of government machinery and resources, asserting that the forthcoming polls might become historically compromised. The opposition party highlights a transformation from grassroots democracy to unethical electoral contests, dominated by financial manipulation.

Countering these accusations, the BJP dismissed the claims as unfounded. Spokesperson Mutchu Mithi emphasized adherence to electoral procedures, attributing Congress's assertions to political frustration. As the election date approaches, the Congress has urged the SEC to investigate and address these concerns promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

