A Historic Union: Saffron Flag Ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple symbolized India's heritage and devotion. Attended by PM Modi, the event marked the completion of the temple and celebrated spiritual continuity and historical traditions, drawing admiration from scholars and artists for its profound cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:42 IST
Spiritual leaders praises Ayodhya's Ram Temple 'Dwajarohan' ceremony. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ceremony of hoisting the saffron flag at the iconic Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya captured the admiration of spiritual leaders, artists, and researchers. They hailed it as a profound blend of heritage and devotion, echoing a sense of historical continuity and deep symbolic meaning for the nation.

Totadri Math Jagadguru Swami Anantacharya emphasized the flag's role in signaling sanctity and purpose from a distance. He described it as an exemplary symbol for the world, marking religious places and auspicious events. Sculptor Prashant Pandey expressed personal joy in witnessing the event, calling it an overwhelming moment of fortune.

Indologist Lalit Mishra, who researched the flag's historical design, highlighted its journey back to Ayodhya through ancient texts and pictorial references. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the installation of the Dharma Dhwaja a moment that heals centuries-old wounds, as he and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat presided over the historic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

