Left Menu

Karnataka's Secretive Power Dynamics: Leadership Controversy Unfolds

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, addresses the ongoing political speculation about a leadership change. Emphasizing discretion, he calls for unity and denies seeking the Chief Minister position. Amid internal party negotiations and public support, the dynamic power-sharing controversy persists against the backdrop of upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:10 IST
Karnataka's Secretive Power Dynamics: Leadership Controversy Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has decided to maintain discretion over the ongoing controversy surrounding a potential leadership change in the state. Labeling it a 'secret deal' among a select group, he emphasized trust in personal conscience and commitment to the party's strength.

While speculation mounts around an alleged power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the Deputy CM avoided any public declaration of ambition. Instead, he underscored party unity and the importance of upcoming elections, urging collaboration towards the 2028 assembly and 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Despite growing backing from supportive legislators, Shivakumar confirmed he had not solicited their efforts or directly engaged in leadership discussions. The ongoing power dynamics reflect strategic intra-party negotiations amid Shivakumar's supporters rallying for his leadership ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

 India
2
Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics

Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics

 India
3
Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

 Global
4
Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025