Karnataka's Secretive Power Dynamics: Leadership Controversy Unfolds

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has decided to maintain discretion over the ongoing controversy surrounding a potential leadership change in the state. Labeling it a 'secret deal' among a select group, he emphasized trust in personal conscience and commitment to the party's strength.

While speculation mounts around an alleged power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the Deputy CM avoided any public declaration of ambition. Instead, he underscored party unity and the importance of upcoming elections, urging collaboration towards the 2028 assembly and 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

Despite growing backing from supportive legislators, Shivakumar confirmed he had not solicited their efforts or directly engaged in leadership discussions. The ongoing power dynamics reflect strategic intra-party negotiations amid Shivakumar's supporters rallying for his leadership ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)