Dalit Identity Ignites Political Clash Over Ram Temple Invitation
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad claims his exclusion from a Ram Mandir ceremony is due to his Dalit identity, sparking political tension. While the BJP dismisses his allegations as politically motivated, Congress supports Prasad's concerns, highlighting the complexities of caste in contemporary Indian politics.
- Country:
- India
Controversy has erupted as Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad alleged exclusion from a significant ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya due to his Dalit identity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the 'Dharm Dhwaj' at the event, attended by high-profile figures and thousands of devotees.
Prasad, expressing his grievances on social media, claimed his caste was the underlying reason for not receiving an invitation. The BJP, however, dismissed these accusations as political maneuvering, suggesting the MP's devotion to Lord Ram should have compelled his attendance regardless.
Supporting Prasad, Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the exclusion as unfortunate, while BJP spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava accused the Samajwadi Party of historical opposition to the temple. This incident underscores the persistent influence of caste dynamics in the political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
