Left Menu

Political Shift: Vikrant Gojamgunde Joins NCP in Latur

Vikrant Gojamgunde, former Latur mayor and Congress leader, has joined the Nationalist Congress Party, aligning with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Citing appreciation for NCP's development-driven politics, his move is seen as a blow to local Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh ahead of civic elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:16 IST
Political Shift: Vikrant Gojamgunde Joins NCP in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Vikrant Gojamgunde, the former mayor of Latur, has left the Congress party to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This shift comes in anticipation of the forthcoming civic body elections.

Gojamgunde expressed his decision stemmed from admiration for the NCP's focus on development-driven politics. He emphasized his commitment to addressing public issues and promoting a progressive political agenda in Latur, dismissing any notion of dissatisfaction with Congress leaders.

This defection is perceived as a setback for Amit Deshmukh, the local Congress MLA, as the NCP strengthens its position ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025