Political Shift: Vikrant Gojamgunde Joins NCP in Latur

In a significant political move, Vikrant Gojamgunde, the former mayor of Latur, has left the Congress party to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This shift comes in anticipation of the forthcoming civic body elections.

Gojamgunde expressed his decision stemmed from admiration for the NCP's focus on development-driven politics. He emphasized his commitment to addressing public issues and promoting a progressive political agenda in Latur, dismissing any notion of dissatisfaction with Congress leaders.

This defection is perceived as a setback for Amit Deshmukh, the local Congress MLA, as the NCP strengthens its position ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)