Left Menu

BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Anti-SIR March, Accuses Her of Threatening Anarchy

The BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening anarchy through her opposition to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party claims Banerjee is twisting facts about BLO deaths and obstructing the SIR to protect illegal infiltrators forming her vote bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:52 IST
BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Anti-SIR March, Accuses Her of Threatening Anarchy
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political skirmish, the BJP charged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with instigating chaos through her opposition to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party alleged that Banerjee is manipulating facts concerning the deaths of booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the SIR process, criticizing her for not providing necessary police and post-mortem reports.

Highlighting the increase in voter numbers, particularly in districts bordering Bangladesh, the BJP claimed that Banerjee is fiercely opposing the SIR to shield illegal infiltrators that fortify her voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025