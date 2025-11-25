BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Anti-SIR March, Accuses Her of Threatening Anarchy
The BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening anarchy through her opposition to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party claims Banerjee is twisting facts about BLO deaths and obstructing the SIR to protect illegal infiltrators forming her vote bank.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated political skirmish, the BJP charged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with instigating chaos through her opposition to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The party alleged that Banerjee is manipulating facts concerning the deaths of booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the SIR process, criticizing her for not providing necessary police and post-mortem reports.
Highlighting the increase in voter numbers, particularly in districts bordering Bangladesh, the BJP claimed that Banerjee is fiercely opposing the SIR to shield illegal infiltrators that fortify her voter base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reviving Icons: West Bengal's Heritage Restoration Initiative
Election Controversy: Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Police Bias in West Bengal
Protest Erupts Over Missing Eye in West Bengal Mortuary Incident
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP Over Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee Leads Protests Against Electoral Roll Overhaul in West Bengal