BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Anti-SIR March, Accuses Her of Threatening Anarchy

In a heated political skirmish, the BJP charged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with instigating chaos through her opposition to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party alleged that Banerjee is manipulating facts concerning the deaths of booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the SIR process, criticizing her for not providing necessary police and post-mortem reports.

Highlighting the increase in voter numbers, particularly in districts bordering Bangladesh, the BJP claimed that Banerjee is fiercely opposing the SIR to shield illegal infiltrators that fortify her voter base.

