Southern Surge: Italy's Opposition Challenges Meloni's Government

Italy's recent regional elections have highlighted potential vulnerabilities within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative government, as opposition forces make significant gains in southern regions.

The centre-left's victories in Campania and Puglia challenge the notion of Meloni's political invincibility, with Matteo Renzi underscoring on social media that these results demonstrate the presence of viable alternatives.

Political analysts suggest that if the opposition can maintain regional alliances on a national level, Meloni's government might face a serious challenge, particularly in key swing constituencies, raising the stakes for upcoming legislative reforms and elections.

