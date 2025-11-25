NDA's Historic Triumph: Bihar Assembly Election 2025

The Bihar Legislative Assembly is set to convene its inaugural session from December 1 through December 5, as announced in an official press release. The ceremony for the oath and affirmation of newly elected assembly members is scheduled for the first of December, followed by the election for the Speaker of the assembly on December 2, 2025.

The recently concluded 2025 Bihar Assembly elections served as a crucial test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a prominent figure in the state's politics for two decades. At the age of 74, Kumar has been serving as Bihar's Chief Minister since November 2005, interrupted only by a brief nine-month hiatus between 2014 and 2015.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) celebrated a commanding victory in the Bihar assembly elections, securing 202 out of 243 seats, thereby achieving a three-fourths majority. This achievement marks the second instance of the NDA surpassing the 200-seat threshold, a feat last accomplished in 2010. Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) captured 89 seats and Janata Dal (United) secured 85 seats. Other coalition partners such as the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha also contributed to the win with 19, five, and four seats respectively.

Opposition parties, however, experienced a substantial defeat, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) securing only 25 seats, Indian National Congress six, and smaller groups like the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), Indian Inclusive Party, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) winning minor shares. Notably, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won one seat.

The assembly elections in Bihar were conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, witnessing an unprecedented voter turnout of 67.13 percent, the highest recorded since 1951. This surge in electoral participation was particularly marked by women voters, registering a turnout of 71.6 percent compared to 62.8 percent among men. (ANI)

