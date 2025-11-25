UK Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Missile Support

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared on Tuesday that the UK would enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities by delivering additional air defense missiles. This statement was made at the commencement of a virtual meeting involving French and German leaders.

The announcement aligns with Ukraine's expression of tentative support for a peace deal framework with Russia.

However, Ukraine highlighted the necessity for addressing sensitive issues, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)