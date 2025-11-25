UK Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Missile Support
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK's plan to deliver more air defense missiles to Ukraine. This comes amid Ukraine's cautious support for a peace deal framework with Russia, emphasizing the need to address sensitive issues with the U.S.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared on Tuesday that the UK would enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities by delivering additional air defense missiles. This statement was made at the commencement of a virtual meeting involving French and German leaders.
The announcement aligns with Ukraine's expression of tentative support for a peace deal framework with Russia.
However, Ukraine highlighted the necessity for addressing sensitive issues, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump.
