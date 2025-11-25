Zelenskiy Pushes for Peace: U.S.-Backed Deal on the Table
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Kyiv's readiness to advance with a U.S.-backed peace agreement. He proposed discussions with U.S. President Trump and European allies. Zelenskiy called for European leaders to establish a 'reassurance force' to support Ukraine as tensions with Moscow continue.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Kyiv's readiness to proceed with a U.S.-backed peace deal on Tuesday. He extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump and European allies for discussions aimed at addressing the deal's sensitive issues.
In an address to the 'coalition of the willing,' Zelenskiy appealed to European leaders to devise a blueprint for deploying a 'reassurance force' in Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity for ongoing European support due to Moscow's reluctance to cease hostilities.
The Ukrainian president's speech, accessed by Reuters, underscores the urgency of international collaboration to stabilize the region amidst sustained Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
