President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Kyiv's readiness to proceed with a U.S.-backed peace deal on Tuesday. He extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump and European allies for discussions aimed at addressing the deal's sensitive issues.

In an address to the 'coalition of the willing,' Zelenskiy appealed to European leaders to devise a blueprint for deploying a 'reassurance force' in Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity for ongoing European support due to Moscow's reluctance to cease hostilities.

The Ukrainian president's speech, accessed by Reuters, underscores the urgency of international collaboration to stabilize the region amidst sustained Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)