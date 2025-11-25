Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

The Assam government recently reignited discussions on one of the state's darkest periods by tabling reports from two commissions on the 1983 election violence. With elections looming, the decision to circulate the Tewary and Mehta Commission reports, offering differing viewpoints on the infamous Nellie massacre, is drawing significant public and political attention.

The Tewary Commission, established under the Congress government, attributed the unrest to planned agitations by local groups without a communal angle. In contrast, the Mehta Commission placed blame on systemic failures and political manipulation, stirring debate over historical narratives and accountability.

The timing of these revelations has sparked opposition criticisms, with allegations that the move could undermine communal harmony. The reports' resurfacing serves not only as a reminder of past bloodshed but also as a potentially divisive electoral issue.

