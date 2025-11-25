Left Menu

Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

Ahead of upcoming elections, the Assam government revisits two contrasting commission reports on the 1983 election violence, spotlighting the Nellie massacre that claimed over 2,000 lives. The Tewary and Mehta Commissions differed in conclusions, igniting debates on accountability and electoral processes, stirring political tensions and historical grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:58 IST
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government recently reignited discussions on one of the state's darkest periods by tabling reports from two commissions on the 1983 election violence. With elections looming, the decision to circulate the Tewary and Mehta Commission reports, offering differing viewpoints on the infamous Nellie massacre, is drawing significant public and political attention.

The Tewary Commission, established under the Congress government, attributed the unrest to planned agitations by local groups without a communal angle. In contrast, the Mehta Commission placed blame on systemic failures and political manipulation, stirring debate over historical narratives and accountability.

The timing of these revelations has sparked opposition criticisms, with allegations that the move could undermine communal harmony. The reports' resurfacing serves not only as a reminder of past bloodshed but also as a potentially divisive electoral issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
3
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global
4
Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025