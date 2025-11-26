Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is advocating for a U.S.-backed plan to end the conflict with Russia. He stresses that decisions affecting Ukraine should involve Ukraine itself and is open to discussions, despite the unresolved territorial issues. Zelenskiy may soon visit the U.S. to further negotiations with President Donald Trump.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has voiced readiness to engage in discussions on a U.S.-endorsed framework aimed at resolving the ongoing war with Russia. He emphasized that security decisions impacting Ukraine must include its own input and called for European allies' involvement in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.
As high-level negotiations continue, a Ukrainian diplomat cautioned about significant hurdles, notably territorial concessions, hampering the finalization of a peace deal. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv endured another deadly missile attack, highlighting the urgent need for resolution.
Zelenskiy may soon visit the United States to finalize discussions, amid reports of progress in peace talks brokered by the Trump administration. However, any deal's sustainability remains uncertain, given Russia's firm stance on its terms and recent battlefield advances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Zelenskiy
- U.S.-backed
- peace plan
- Russia
- negotiations
- Trump
- European allies
- war
- Kyiv