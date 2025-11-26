Diplomatic Overtures: Trump's Peace Push in Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The objective is to finalize a peace plan to end the ongoing Ukrainian war. Only a few points of disagreement remain, with further discussions involving Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and the Ukrainian side.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 01:17 IST
In a significant diplomatic effort, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has directed special envoy Steve Witkoff to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to finalize a peace plan aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine.
The President highlighted that only a few points of contention remain, signaling advancing talks towards a resolution. Trump made the announcement on his platform, Truth Social, emphasizing the urgency of the discussions.
Further negotiations will involve the Ukrainian side, with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll scheduled to participate, underscoring the United States' commitment to achieving peace in the region.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Struggle for Peace
Trump's Bold Peace Plan: Fine-Tuning Diplomacy Amid Turbulent Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Bridging Diplomacy: U.S.-China Talks Strengthen Ties
Quiet Diplomacy: Secret Negotiations in Abu Dhabi
High-Stakes Diplomacy in Abu Dhabi: U.S. Push for Ukraine Peace Deal