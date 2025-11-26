Diplomatic Overtures: Trump's Peace Push in Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic effort, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has directed special envoy Steve Witkoff to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to finalize a peace plan aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine.

The President highlighted that only a few points of contention remain, signaling advancing talks towards a resolution. Trump made the announcement on his platform, Truth Social, emphasizing the urgency of the discussions.

Further negotiations will involve the Ukrainian side, with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll scheduled to participate, underscoring the United States' commitment to achieving peace in the region.