Left Menu

Diplomatic Overtures: Trump's Peace Push in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The objective is to finalize a peace plan to end the ongoing Ukrainian war. Only a few points of disagreement remain, with further discussions involving Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and the Ukrainian side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 01:17 IST
Diplomatic Overtures: Trump's Peace Push in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic effort, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has directed special envoy Steve Witkoff to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to finalize a peace plan aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine.

The President highlighted that only a few points of contention remain, signaling advancing talks towards a resolution. Trump made the announcement on his platform, Truth Social, emphasizing the urgency of the discussions.

Further negotiations will involve the Ukrainian side, with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll scheduled to participate, underscoring the United States' commitment to achieving peace in the region.

TRENDING

1
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
3
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global
4
Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025