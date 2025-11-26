China's Soybean Buying Spree: A Boost in U.S.-China Trade Relations

In a remarkable development in U.S.-China trade relations, China has purchased at least 10 cargoes of U.S. soybeans worth around $300 million. This follows a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, in which Trump emphasized strengthening economic ties.

Chinese purchases have notably increased despite the higher pricing of U.S. soybeans compared to Brazilian alternatives. State-run Chinese grain giant COFCO has been pivotal in these acquisitions, securing nearly 2 million tons of soybeans since late October talks.

Despite the current deals being below the White House's previous announcements, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remains optimistic about the pace of Chinese soybean purchases, outlining long-term goals for substantial trade volumes in the coming years.

