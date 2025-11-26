Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: A Tribute to Mumbai's Brave Martyrs

Maharashtra's leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, pay tribute to the martyrs of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The attack, executed by terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed 166 lives and injured over 300. The event transformed India's counter-terrorism strategies, prompting global condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:15 IST
  • India

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to the martyrs of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack by laying floral tributes. This act of remembrance took place at the Police Commissioner Office in South Mumbai.

Joined by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar, Fadnavis honored the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice. Family members of the fallen policemen and senior police officials were also present to pay their respects.

The devastating attack, conducted by ten terrorists from the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, left 166 dead and over 300 injured. The incident led to global condemnation and drove India to implement significant changes to its counter-terrorism policies.

