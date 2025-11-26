Left Menu

High-Profile Trial: South Korean Ex-PM Faces 15-Year Prison Term

South Korea's special prosecutor has recommended a 15-year imprisonment for ex-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, accusing him of aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol in an attempted imposition of martial law last December. The case underscores political tensions and legal challenges in South Korea.

South Korea's political landscape is under intense scrutiny as the special prosecutor moves to imprison former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for 15 years. The move follows accusations that he assisted ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in an unsuccessful attempt to impose martial law.

The trial has gripped the nation, highlighting the turbulent period during Yoon Suk Yeol's tenure. The alleged bid to enforce martial law occurred last December, marking a contentious chapter in South Korea's political history.

Legal experts suggest the outcome could have significant implications for both the nation's judiciary and its political arena. Observers are closely watching how this high-profile case unfolds in a country known for its robust democratic values.

