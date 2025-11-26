Leaked Call Sparks Controversy Over US-Russia Ukraine Peace Talks

A leaked telephone conversation between senior Kremlin and U.S. officials has raised concerns over its impact on potential peace talks concerning Ukraine. The conversation reportedly involved President Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov.

According to Bloomberg News, the call, which took place on October 14, focused on the possibility of a ceasefire plan for Ukraine. The conversation was documented through a recording that Bloomberg said it had reviewed, further making a transcript available to the public.

Yuri Ushakov suggested during an interview with Russian state television that the leak was possibly aimed at impeding peace negotiations rather than fostering better relations. Ushakov also mentioned that Witkoff has a preliminary agreement to visit Moscow next week.

