Left Menu

Leaked Call Sparks Controversy Over US-Russia Ukraine Peace Talks

A leaked phone conversation between US and Russian officials, discussing a potential Ukraine ceasefire, has been seen as an attempt to disrupt peace negotiations. The leak involved President Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov. Russian officials suspect it was intended to hinder relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:56 IST
Leaked Call Sparks Controversy Over US-Russia Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A leaked telephone conversation between senior Kremlin and U.S. officials has raised concerns over its impact on potential peace talks concerning Ukraine. The conversation reportedly involved President Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov.

According to Bloomberg News, the call, which took place on October 14, focused on the possibility of a ceasefire plan for Ukraine. The conversation was documented through a recording that Bloomberg said it had reviewed, further making a transcript available to the public.

Yuri Ushakov suggested during an interview with Russian state television that the leak was possibly aimed at impeding peace negotiations rather than fostering better relations. Ushakov also mentioned that Witkoff has a preliminary agreement to visit Moscow next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion

 India
2
Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

 Global
3
Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape with World's Largest Refinery

Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape ...

 India
4
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025