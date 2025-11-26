Left Menu

Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism

President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, advised Putin's aide on pitching a peace plan to Trump. A leaked call transcript suggests pro-Russia bias, sparking criticism and concerns over US-Russia-Ukraine relations. The plan reportedly favors Russia, with significant Ukrainian concessions, raising accountability questions over Witkoff and Trump's approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:23 IST
Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A recent transcript leaked by Bloomberg News reveals intriguing behind-the-scenes interactions between President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the transcript, Witkoff advised Yuri Ushakov on how Putin should pitch a peace plan to President Trump to end the war in Ukraine.

While the White House did not challenge the transcript's authenticity, US Rep Don Bacon criticized Witkoff's approach, suggesting it leans too favorably toward Russian interests. Notably, the proposed plan favors significant territorial concessions from Ukraine to Russia, fueling bipartisan debates about its fairness and feasibility.

The call and its contents, which Trump described as part of a 'standard' negotiating process, have heightened tensions around US diplomacy and raised questions about the validity and impartiality of peace negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, as further meetings and discussions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

Punjab Sets Benchmark with Highest Sugarcane Price Hike

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

 India
3
Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

Federica Brignone: Back on the Slopes and Eyeing Olympic Glory

 Global
4
Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025