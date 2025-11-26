Trump Envoy's Push for Ukraine Peace: Controversy and Criticism
President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, advised Putin's aide on pitching a peace plan to Trump. A leaked call transcript suggests pro-Russia bias, sparking criticism and concerns over US-Russia-Ukraine relations. The plan reportedly favors Russia, with significant Ukrainian concessions, raising accountability questions over Witkoff and Trump's approach.
A recent transcript leaked by Bloomberg News reveals intriguing behind-the-scenes interactions between President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the transcript, Witkoff advised Yuri Ushakov on how Putin should pitch a peace plan to President Trump to end the war in Ukraine.
While the White House did not challenge the transcript's authenticity, US Rep Don Bacon criticized Witkoff's approach, suggesting it leans too favorably toward Russian interests. Notably, the proposed plan favors significant territorial concessions from Ukraine to Russia, fueling bipartisan debates about its fairness and feasibility.
The call and its contents, which Trump described as part of a 'standard' negotiating process, have heightened tensions around US diplomacy and raised questions about the validity and impartiality of peace negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, as further meetings and discussions continue.
