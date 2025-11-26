Diplomatic Discord: Leaked Trump-Putin Aide Calls Stir Controversy

In a controversial incident that has rattled diplomatic circles, details of conversations between advisers to former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were leaked, prompting intense backlash from Moscow. The transcripts, published by Bloomberg, have been termed a deliberate attempt to derail the Ukraine peace negotiations.

The revelation, described by Russian officials as a form of hybrid warfare, adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relationship between Russia and the U.S. Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy aide, expressed strong disapproval of the leak, calling it a calculated move against diplomatic efforts.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kirill Dmitriev, another Putin envoy, branded the reports as false. The narrative has sparked wider debates on the security and ethical ramifications of leaking sensitive conversations, intensifying the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western media entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)