Congress Leadership Dynamics: Karnataka's Political Tug-of-War

Speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka's Congress government intensifies as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar insist on unity. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge suggests resolution through discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, internal 'power-sharing' agreements fuel the debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:46 IST
Amid swirling rumors regarding a leadership shake-up in Karnataka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that decisions will emerge following consultations with senior figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar project unity within the party.

As Karnataka's Congress government marks its term halfway point, speculation of a leadership tussle grows, mirroring claims of a 2023 power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Kharge confirmed that the high command will decide on leadership changes.

Despite internal power dynamics, Shivakumar stresses a united focus on upcoming elections. Opposition BJP, however, challenges Congress's stability, demanding clarity before the legislative session in December, and hinting at resignation should internal disagreements persist.

