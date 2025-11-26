Congress Leadership Dynamics: Karnataka's Political Tug-of-War
Speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka's Congress government intensifies as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar insist on unity. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge suggests resolution through discussions with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, internal 'power-sharing' agreements fuel the debate.
Amid swirling rumors regarding a leadership shake-up in Karnataka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that decisions will emerge following consultations with senior figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar project unity within the party.
As Karnataka's Congress government marks its term halfway point, speculation of a leadership tussle grows, mirroring claims of a 2023 power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Kharge confirmed that the high command will decide on leadership changes.
Despite internal power dynamics, Shivakumar stresses a united focus on upcoming elections. Opposition BJP, however, challenges Congress's stability, demanding clarity before the legislative session in December, and hinting at resignation should internal disagreements persist.
