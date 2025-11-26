Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

Taiwan is ratcheting up its defence strategy with a new $40-billion supplementary budget, as the pressure from China mounts. President Lai Ching-te emphasized the nation's determination to uphold sovereignty and security amidst escalating military threats from Beijing.

The defence plan, detailed by Lai at a presidential press conference, outlines expenditures for missiles, drones, and the T-Dome air defence system from 2026 to 2033. The move draws upon historical lessons that he argues demonstrate the futility of compromise in the face of aggression.

International support and criticism have followed the announcement. The U.S., while backing Taiwan's military enhancement efforts, pushes Taipei to prioritize its self-defense. However, Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, expresses concerns over increased militarization, urging peace and dialogue to avert potential conflict.

