Left Menu

Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

Taiwan has announced a $40 billion supplementary defence budget to bolster its military against rising threats from China, as President Lai Ching-te emphasizes the importance of national security and sovereignty. The plan includes investments in missiles, drones, and the T-Dome air defence system through 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:31 IST
Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan is ratcheting up its defence strategy with a new $40-billion supplementary budget, as the pressure from China mounts. President Lai Ching-te emphasized the nation's determination to uphold sovereignty and security amidst escalating military threats from Beijing.

The defence plan, detailed by Lai at a presidential press conference, outlines expenditures for missiles, drones, and the T-Dome air defence system from 2026 to 2033. The move draws upon historical lessons that he argues demonstrate the futility of compromise in the face of aggression.

International support and criticism have followed the announcement. The U.S., while backing Taiwan's military enhancement efforts, pushes Taipei to prioritize its self-defense. However, Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, expresses concerns over increased militarization, urging peace and dialogue to avert potential conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

Power Seized Amid Political Turmoil: Guinea-Bissau's Latest Coup

 Global
2
Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

Corruption Crackdown: ACB Nabs Bribery Suspect

 India
3
UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

UIDAI's Bold Step: Deactivating Aadhaar Numbers of the Deceased

 India
4
Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

Cyber Security Breach: Reliance Securities Faces SEBI Penalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025