Jagan Reddy Accuses Naidu Government of Anti-Farmer Policies

YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's government as 'anti-farmers', alleging neglect of the agriculture sector and massive farmer losses due to natural calamities. He condemned the lack of subsidies and insurance, contrasting it with previous YSRCP governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:53 IST
YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the state administration, labeling the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government as 'anti-farmers' on Wednesday. He accused the government of neglecting the agriculture sector and causing massive farmer losses in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan, speaking during his Pulivendula tour, criticized Naidu for not delivering on input subsidies and free crop insurance, which he claimed left farmers vulnerable during the 16 natural calamities under the current administration's tenure. The opposition leader contrasted this with the 80 lakh farmers insured under the previous YSRCP rule.

He highlighted issues such as the banana price crash as indicative of broader systemic problems, pointing to black market practices and rising cultivation costs. Jagan warned of future political mobilization to hold Naidu accountable, arguing for transparency and farmer-centric policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

