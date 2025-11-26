Left Menu

Leadership In Limbo: Karnataka's Political Tug-of-War

Karnataka's political scene is tense as discussions swirl around leadership changes. Minister Satish Jarkiholi reveals that CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar are contenders for the top post. The Congress High Command is urged to decide swiftly, while Shivakumar aims to strengthen the party for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:55 IST
The political landscape in Karnataka is witnessing an intense power struggle as discussions about a potential leadership change emerge. Minister Satish Jarkiholi, responsible for the public works portfolio, stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is seeking clarity from the Congress High Command on this issue.

Amid this power play, ambitions are high as Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar openly contests for the chief ministerial role. Jarkiholi noted that Shivakumar had long harbored such ambitions, yet the party initially granted the chance to Siddaramaiah.

As the Congress High Command prepares to make a decisive move, Shivakumar is strategically meeting senior party leaders to bolster the party's chances in the upcoming 2028 elections, aiming to ultimately see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister following the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

