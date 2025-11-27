Trump Bars South Africa from G20 over Envoy Dispute
President Donald Trump announced the exclusion of South Africa from the next G20 summit in Miami, citing the country's alleged mistreatment of a U.S. representative. He also plans to halt payments and subsidies over claims of violence against white Afrikaners, which South Africa denies.
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that South Africa will be barred from the upcoming Group of 20 summit set to take place in Miami. The decision follows what Trump described as the mistreatment of a U.S. government representative at this year's global meeting hosted by South Africa.
The President stated his administration's intention to ''stop all payments and subsidies'' to South Africa owing to its conduct, which he criticized. The announcement has sparked discussions, as the nation has dismissed Trump's allegations of violent persecution against white Afrikaners as unfounded.
South Africa, a country that has a complex history of racial apartheid, refuted the president's claims and defended its stance. Meanwhile, Trump made the unusual choice for the U.S. to forego sending an American delegation to the recently concluded summit, further escalating tensions between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
