Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Trump's G20 Invitation Snub to South Africa

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that South Africa would not be invited to the G20 summit in Florida next year, following the U.S. boycott of the recent leaders' summit held in Johannesburg.

The decision came after the Group of 20 leaders adopted a declaration addressing the climate crisis and other global issues, despite U.S. objections. The White House accused South Africa of weaponising its leadership role in this year's meetings. Trump cited South Africa's refusal to pass the G20 Presidency to a U.S. representative at the conclusion of the summit as a reason for the exclusion.

Adding to the controversy, Trump reiterated his claims that South Africa's Black majority government discriminates against its white minority, including the alleged genocide of white farmers—a claim widely discredited by experts. South Africa's presidential spokesperson did not provide immediate comment on the matter.