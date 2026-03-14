Tyler Adams' Mysterious Absence from Bournemouth Squad

In a surprising turn of events, Tyler Adams was not listed in Bournemouth's matchday squad for their Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday. This absence comes shortly after the United States midfielder's return from an MCL injury last month.

Adams had played the full 90 minutes in Bournemouth's recent 0-0 draw against Brentford on March 3, indicating his fitness. However, prior to the Burnley match, his name was conspicuously missing from the team's injury updates.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola had assured there were no new injuries, adding to the mystery surrounding Adams' omission. Speculation is rife on whether this was a tactical decision or related to his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)