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Tyler Adams' Mysterious Absence from Bournemouth Squad

Tyler Adams was absent from Bournemouth's squad in their Premier League match against Burnley despite recently returning from injury. He played the full game against Brentford earlier this month. Manager Andoni Iraola had announced no new injuries, raising questions about Adams' recent exclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burnley | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:10 IST
Tyler Adams' Mysterious Absence from Bournemouth Squad
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  • United Kingdom

In a surprising turn of events, Tyler Adams was not listed in Bournemouth's matchday squad for their Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday. This absence comes shortly after the United States midfielder's return from an MCL injury last month.

Adams had played the full 90 minutes in Bournemouth's recent 0-0 draw against Brentford on March 3, indicating his fitness. However, prior to the Burnley match, his name was conspicuously missing from the team's injury updates.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola had assured there were no new injuries, adding to the mystery surrounding Adams' omission. Speculation is rife on whether this was a tactical decision or related to his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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