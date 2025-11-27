Diplomatic Balancing Act: Trump's Taiwan Advice to Japan

In a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week against provoking Beijing on the sensitive issue of Taiwan's sovereignty, according to officials cited by the Wall Street Journal.

The conversation reportedly took place after a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who emphasized China's longstanding claim to Taiwan and both nations' roles in global governance. The dialogue follows Takaichi's earlier comments suggesting Japan might consider a military response to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan, which provoked diplomatic tensions with China.

While Trump's guidance to Takaichi sought to ease potential conflict, it was noted that he offered subtle advice without demanding a retraction of her comments.

