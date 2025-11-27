Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Trump Urges Takaichi to Ease Japan-China Friction

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to de-escalate tensions with China during a call. Takaichi's recent comments on Taiwan sparked Chinese anger. Trump seeks to maintain a fragile trade truce with China while addressing the sensitivity of Japan's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 06:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 06:55 IST
Amid rising diplomatic tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump appealed to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to de-escalate a budding conflict with China over Taiwan. According to sources familiar with the matter, Trump made this request during a call earlier this week.

The controversy stems from Takaichi's statement in parliament suggesting possible Japanese military action in response to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan, a comment that drew Beijing's ire. Trump, keen on preserving the delicate U.S.-China trade truce, did not issue specific demands but emphasized restraint, sources mentioned.

In a preceding call with China's Xi Jinping, both leaders discussed Taiwan's future in the global order, emphasizing 'Taiwan's return to China.' Trump's call for moderation subsequently followed. The situation underscores the complex interplay of international relations and shared history, with all parties treading diplomatically sensitive ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

