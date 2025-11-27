Vokkaliga Community Stands Firm: Support for D K Shivakumar

The Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha issued a stern warning to the Congress leadership on Thursday, stating they would vigorously contest any move to deny Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar his chance to become Chief Minister.

Shivakumar, who leads the Congress in the state and belongs to the influential Vokkaliga community, played a pivotal role in securing a significant victory for the party in the last elections, as emphasized by Sangha President L Srinivas during a press briefing.

Amidst speculation about the transfer of power from current CM Siddaramaiah, the community leader stressed a prior agreement that Shivakumar would assume the office after halfway through Siddaramaiah's term, advocating for the fulfillment of this promise.