Migration Trends: Stricter Policies and Lower Numbers in Britain

Net migration to Britain decreased significantly, with new policies from the Labour government contributing to fewer arrivals. ONS data shows a fall in non-EU nationals migrating for work and study, resulting in a significant drop in overall net migration by June. Further immigration policies are set to tighten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:49 IST
Net migration to Britain has significantly decreased over the past year, as new government measures take effect. Official data released this Thursday showed a decline from 649,000 to 204,000, driven by fewer non-EU nationals entering the country for work and study.

This decline follows a series of policy changes, including stricter visa rules and salary thresholds initiated by the former Conservative government. The current Labour government is continuing to tighten immigration policies, notably ending migration for care workers and enforcing a higher visa salary threshold.

Amid sweeping reforms, the government plans to make refugee status temporary and expedite deportations. Despite these efforts, polls indicate that immigration remains a major concern among voters, influenced by highly visible asylum-seeker arrivals from France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

