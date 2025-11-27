Left Menu

Erdogan Praises Pope Leo's Stance on Global Issues During Ankara Meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan commended Pope Leo after their meeting in Ankara, highlighting the Pope's stance on the Palestinian issue and his calls for peace regarding the Ukraine war. Erdogan emphasized the importance of justice for Palestinians, advocating for a two-state solution and maintaining Jerusalem's historic status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:16 IST
During a meeting in Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lauded Pope Leo for his insightful position on the Palestinian issue, expressing hope that the Pope's inaugural visit abroad might bring global benefits amidst current tensions.

Addressing political and religious leaders, Erdogan emphasized the necessity of justice for Palestinians by swiftly implementing a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders and preserving Jerusalem's historic status.

Erdogan also acknowledged Pope Leo's diplomatic efforts towards peace in the Ukraine war. Turkey has notably criticized Israel's actions in Gaza amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

