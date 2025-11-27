Political Shift: Veteran AIADMK Leader Joins TVK
Former AIADMK veteran K A Sengottaiyan joins the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay, after being expelled from his previous party. His experience aims to bolster TVK's influence in Kongu region. The shift signifies growing discontent with major Dravidian parties and a quest for clean governance.
In a significant political development, nine-time AIADMK MLA K A Sengottaiyan has joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by actor-turned-politician Vijay. The seasoned leader took this step following his recent expulsion from AIADMK and promptly resigned from his legislative position.
Vijay, welcoming Sengottaiyan and his supporters, quickly appointed him as the chief coordinator of the TVK's executive committee, emphasizing the veteran's political acumen as an asset to the nascent party. Sengottaiyan, with his considerable political track in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Kongu region, is seen as a pivotal addition, potentially strengthening TVK's influence.
The move comes amidst growing public dissatisfaction with the established Dravidian parties, and Sengottaiyan's alignment with TVK emphasizes a push for 'clean governance.' BJP state chief reassured that the existing NDA coalition in Tamil Nadu remains stable despite the defection.
