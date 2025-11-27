Election Showdown: Delhi's Municipal Corporation Bypolls Heat Up

The campaign for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypolls climaxed on Friday, with key BJP and AAP leaders ramping up their outreach efforts. Politicians on both sides were seen engaging with the public in a final bid to capture votes for the November 30 elections.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta rallied in support of Chandni Mahal's BJP candidate, Sunil Sharma, urging voters to stick with the BJP's development agenda. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva spoke at a large gathering, emphasizing BJP's role as the option for better city governance and infrastructure.

AAP upped the ante by criticizing BJP's governance record. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh campaigned vigorously, denouncing BJP's handling of urban issues and promoting the AAP's cleaner, more efficient approach to development. With both parties locked in fierce competition, the city's political climate is charged with urgency and anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)