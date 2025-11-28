Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Migration Pause

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to indefinitely halt migration from 'Third World Countries' to stabilize the U.S. system, end benefits for 'noncitizens,' and deport those deemed threats after a National Guard member's death linked to an Afghan national near the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:24 IST
Trump's Controversial Migration Pause
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that his administration aims to indefinitely suspend migration from what he termed 'Third World Countries.' The move is purportedly intended to facilitate recovery of the U.S. system from current strains.

Trump took to Truth Social, his chosen social media platform, to further outline his plans. He pledged to cease all federal benefits and subsidies afforded to 'noncitizens.' Additionally, he announced intentions to 'denaturalize migrants undermining domestic tranquility and deport foreign nationals considered public charges, security risks, or non-compatible with Western civilization.'

The President's statements were made in the wake of a National Guard member's death, after an ambush near the White House, which law enforcement report was executed by an Afghan national.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
2
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
3
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China
4
Sri Lanka's Flood Crisis: A Nation Battles Nature's Fury

Sri Lanka's Flood Crisis: A Nation Battles Nature's Fury

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025