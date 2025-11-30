CPI(M) Vows Action in Sabarimala Gold Loss Case

M V Govindan, state secretary of the CPI(M), announced on Sunday that the party is committed to ensuring that anyone culpable in the Sabarimala gold loss case will face consequences. He assured that decisive action would be taken post the Special Investigation Team's investigation.

Govindan distinguished the situation from sexual assault accusations against Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil, emphasizing that the party's handling of the two issues should not be compared. He responded to queries about perceived delays in taking action against senior party leader A Padmakumar, formerly of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The Sabarimala Temple gold controversy has become a focal point of political tension, with numerous arrests, including former TDB presidents. Govindan stressed CPI(M)'s dedication to a thorough investigation and clarified the party's independent approach to taking necessary measures once the SIT provides clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)