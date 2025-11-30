Stalin Critiques Raj Bhavan Renaming, Calls for Mindset Shift

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced his opposition to the decision of renaming Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan, emphasizing the need for a change in the mindset to show respect for elected governments. Stalin highlighted that the true House of the People is the State Assembly.

In a social media post, Stalin raised questions about whether the renaming is merely an eyewash and asked if it was intended to undermine democratic principles. The DMK leader stressed that what the times call for is respect for the governments and Assemblies chosen to serve the population's aspirations.

Governor RN Ravi and Stalin's administration have been at odds over several contentious policy issues, with Ravi previously exiting an Assembly session without delivering the Governor's Address, citing alleged disrespect to the Constitution and the national anthem.

(With inputs from agencies.)