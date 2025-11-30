Opposition Seeks Urgent Debate on Electoral Reforms Amid Parliament's Winter Session
The opposition parties have demanded a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and national security during an all-party meeting before the Parliament's Winter Session. Government representatives assured that they will engage with all political parties to ensure smooth functioning and productivity within the House.
- Country:
- India
During a critical all-party meeting on Sunday, opposition parties called for an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and national security issues.
This plea comes as the Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence on December 1. Government counterparts, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, assured cooperation for smooth parliamentary operations despite tensions over national security and electoral roll alterations.
Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, emphasized the importance of maintaining order within the House to bolster democracy. Meanwhile, opposition voices, notably from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, criticized what they perceive as governmental attempts to undermine parliamentary protocol and traditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
