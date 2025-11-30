Netanyahu's Pardon Request: A Deepening Dilemma for Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a pardon amid his corruption trial has stirred political tensions across the country. The move has divided public opinion and raised concerns over the integrity of Israel's legal system and democratic norms.

Netanyahu is on trial for charges including fraud, breach of trust, and bribery in cases linked to influential supporters. Despite his claims of innocence and allegations of a conspiratorial 'deep state' targeting him, his request for a pardon has evoked support as well as criticism.

Opponents, including political leaders and legal experts, argue such a pardon could undermine democratic institutions. The Justice Ministry continues its deliberation on the matter, with the president having broad yet cautious discretion to grant a pardon, particularly prior to any conviction.

