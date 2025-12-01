Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Zelenskiy and Von der Leyen Forge Path Forward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, expressing gratitude for her support against Russia's invasion. He highlighted her focus on strengthening resilience amidst infrastructure and energy strikes. The conflict is in a critical stage, with a U.S.-proposed peace plan under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 00:21 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Zelenskiy and Von der Leyen Forge Path Forward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has engaged in discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, expressing his appreciation for her consistent support of Kyiv amid Russia's continued invasion.

Zelenskiy emphasized Von der Leyen's attention to reinforcing Ukraine's resilience in the face of persistent attacks on the nation's infrastructure and energy sectors, according to his statement on X.

The Ukraine conflict, now almost four years long, is at a pivotal moment as both Kyiv and Moscow deliberate over a peace proposal presented by the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Two interstate traffickers held with MDMA worth Rs 80 lakh in Lucknow

UP: Two interstate traffickers held with MDMA worth Rs 80 lakh in Lucknow

 India
2
Maharashtra: SEC calls meeting of 29 civic chiefs on December 4

Maharashtra: SEC calls meeting of 29 civic chiefs on December 4

 India
3
TMC holds protest, demands Centre clear payment of dues for West Bengal

TMC holds protest, demands Centre clear payment of dues for West Bengal

 India
4
Search to resume for MH370 plane that vanished 11 years ago

Search to resume for MH370 plane that vanished 11 years ago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025