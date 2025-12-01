Diplomatic Dialogues: Zelenskiy and Von der Leyen Forge Path Forward
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, expressing gratitude for her support against Russia's invasion. He highlighted her focus on strengthening resilience amidst infrastructure and energy strikes. The conflict is in a critical stage, with a U.S.-proposed peace plan under consideration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 00:21 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has engaged in discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, expressing his appreciation for her consistent support of Kyiv amid Russia's continued invasion.
Zelenskiy emphasized Von der Leyen's attention to reinforcing Ukraine's resilience in the face of persistent attacks on the nation's infrastructure and energy sectors, according to his statement on X.
The Ukraine conflict, now almost four years long, is at a pivotal moment as both Kyiv and Moscow deliberate over a peace proposal presented by the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Commission to move ahead with proposal to use Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine, sources say
Zelenskyy says US peace plan 'looks better' with revisions but work continues
Ukrainian and French Leaders Discuss Critical Peace Plan
US-Ukraine Talks Pave Path for Robust Peace Plan Amidst Russia Conflict
Heartache and Hope: Grieving Ukrainian Families Confront Land Concessions in Peace Plan