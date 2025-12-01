Diplomatic Dialogues: Zelenskiy and Von der Leyen Forge Path Forward

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has engaged in discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, expressing his appreciation for her consistent support of Kyiv amid Russia's continued invasion.

Zelenskiy emphasized Von der Leyen's attention to reinforcing Ukraine's resilience in the face of persistent attacks on the nation's infrastructure and energy sectors, according to his statement on X.

The Ukraine conflict, now almost four years long, is at a pivotal moment as both Kyiv and Moscow deliberate over a peace proposal presented by the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

