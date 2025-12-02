Left Menu

RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in India

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 13:13 IST
RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in India

Russia's Sberbank said on Tuesday it is interested in partnership and participation in large infrastructure projects in India, days before President Vladimir Putin is due to visit New Delhi for a summit meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India in a 'sweet spot', GDP growth to grow over 7 pc this fiscal: FICCI President

India in a 'sweet spot', GDP growth to grow over 7 pc this fiscal: FICCI Pre...

 India
2
Max Healthcare ties up with Australian university for medical research

Max Healthcare ties up with Australian university for medical research

 India
3
RatnaVeer Precision Engineering launches QIP issue to raise Rs 211 cr

RatnaVeer Precision Engineering launches QIP issue to raise Rs 211 cr

 India
4
Tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly in days to come: LG Kavinder Gupta

Tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly in days to come: LG Kavinder Gup...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025