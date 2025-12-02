RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in India
Russia's Sberbank said on Tuesday it is interested in partnership and participation in large infrastructure projects in India, days before President Vladimir Putin is due to visit New Delhi for a summit meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
