Akhilesh Yadav meets family of late MLA Sudhakar Singh, pays floral tribute

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav visited the family of late Ghosi MLA Sudhakar Singh in Mau on Tuesday.

Yadav also paid floral tribute to the late party leader.

In an X post in Hindi, Yadav said, ''Late Sudhakar Singh, the popular MLA of Ghosi, an epitome of kindness and harmony, will forever remain immortal in our memories. Together, as one socialist family, we will continue his journey of public service in Ghosi.'' The 67-year-old Samajwadi Party MLA passed away at a private hospital in Lucknow on November 20, his family had said earlier. Singh complained of difficulty in breathing after landing at the Varanasi airport from Delhi on November 18. He was first admitted to a hospital in Varanasi and then shifted to Lucknow for further treatment. He passed away at 7 am on November 20, his son Sujeet Singh had told PTI.

A three-time MLA, Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

