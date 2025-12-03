Left Menu

67.63 pc voter turnout recorded in Maharashtra local bodies polls

A voter turnout of 67.63 per cent was recorded in the first phase of elections to 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, while the president and councillors of a local governing body in Dhule district were elected unopposed, officials said on Wednesday.

A voter turnout of 67.63 per cent was recorded in the first phase of elections to 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, while the president and councillors of a local governing body in Dhule district were elected unopposed, officials said on Wednesday. The elections were held on Tuesday between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm. The State Election Commission (SEC) had provided the data of voter turnout recorded till 3.30 pm (on Tuesday), but could not give the final figure till late night. On Wednesday, the SEC provided the final turnout figure of 67.63 per cent. As the president and councillors of the Dondaicha-Warwade Municipal Council in Dhule district of north Maharashtra were elected unopposed, polling was not held there, it said. In the elections, ruling alliance partners BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP contested against each other at some places. The poll battle became multi-dimensional with the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns, interspersed by ''friendly fights'' among the alliances.

Elections to 24 other local bodies to elect the municipal presidents and members and 154 members in 76 local bodies will be held on December 20.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 21.

