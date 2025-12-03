Mamata's tirade against Shah stems from frustration as there is no taker of TMC's SIR narrative: BJP

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her tirade against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the BJP on Wednesday claimed that such comments stem from her frustration as no one is buying the TMC supremo's argument over the issue any more.

As the infiltrators are leaving the country, Banerjee and her party are getting jittery as they realise the outcome of next year's assembly polls, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha asserted.

Addressing a massive anti-SIR rally in Malda's Gazole, Banerjee said, ''Shah wants to capture Bengal at any cost. But the BJP must remember, by doing SIR in Bengal, you have dug your own grave. Bengal and Bihar are not the same. Bengal cannot be won like you did in Bihar. You cannot win Bengal by cleverness and trickery.'' Sinha told PTI: ''As the SIR exercise is progressing really well in Bengal with enthusiastic participation by every section of people, Mamata Banerjee is getting desperate. She knows her old trick of retaining the names of fake voters and dead voters in the electoral roll won't cut much ice any more.'' The CM can't show her face as her false narrative about Bengali-speaking voters' names being deleted is falling flat, he claimed.

''Bangladeshi infiltrators, who had been aided and abetted by her party to get fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards, are making a beeline to the Bangladesh border and themselves admitting before TV cameras that they had settled here eight years back, enjoy citizenship of both countries and express their wish to go back to their native place at once,'' he said.

''Since the infiltrators dear to the TMC no longer wish to stay here any more, Didi (Banerjee) and her party are getting jittery as they know the electoral outcome,'' Sinha, a central committee member of BJP, said.

He said Amit Shah is being thanked by the people as he prevented West Bengal from turning into ''Paschim Bangladesh'', said Sinha, a former state BJP president.

Sinha claimed the previous ploy of the TMC to misguide Indian Muslims has backfired as they are distancing themselves from the TMC.

''Indian Muslims are nationalists. They also want deportation of Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators, and they support the SIR,'' he said.

Banerjee on Wednesday tore into the BJP over the Election Commission's rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls months before the Assembly polls, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ''orchestrating'' the exercise to unsettle voters and ''capture West Bengal by trickery''.

