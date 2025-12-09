BJP Accuses CPI(M) of Fake Voting Using Transgenders: A Heated Political Clash

Tensions escalated in Vanchiyoor during Kerala's local body elections as the BJP accused the CPI(M) of employing fake voting tactics involving transgender individuals. The accusation led to a tense atmosphere at the polling booths.

BJP leaders insisted there were no transgender voters registered in the local electoral roll, presenting the rolls to support their claims, while CPI(M) refuted the allegations. Some transgender voters reportedly clashed with BJP members after being accused of electoral manipulation.

Protests erupted when BJP supporters took to the streets, claiming electoral discrepancies. CPI(M) leaders accused the BJP of attempting to incite chaos similar to issues prevalent in other states. Police intervened to defuse the situation, recording statements as tensions persisted.

