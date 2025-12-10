Left Menu

Elections in Wartime Ukraine: Challenges and Prospects

President Zelenskiy expressed readiness to hold elections if security is assured by Western allies. With martial law still in place amid ongoing Russian aggression, major obstacles include voter safety and procedural groundwork. Despite declining popularity, Zelenskiy remains a strong contender, facing potential competition from Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced his willingness to conduct elections in Ukraine, provided the United States and European allies can guarantee a safe voting process. This comes amid pressure from both Moscow and Washington, highlighting the complex geopolitics at play.

The potential for elections carries significant hurdles. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has been under martial law, which prohibits elections. As fighting intensifies across multiple fronts, securing voter safety remains a formidable challenge, compounded by disrupted electricity supplies following Russian attacks.

While Zelenskiy's reelection chances appear robust, with support still hovering around the mid-50s, he faces possible competition from Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Nevertheless, the logistical demands of organizing a wartime election—amid large displaced populations—stretch existing capabilities and resources.

