President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced his willingness to conduct elections in Ukraine, provided the United States and European allies can guarantee a safe voting process. This comes amid pressure from both Moscow and Washington, highlighting the complex geopolitics at play.

The potential for elections carries significant hurdles. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has been under martial law, which prohibits elections. As fighting intensifies across multiple fronts, securing voter safety remains a formidable challenge, compounded by disrupted electricity supplies following Russian attacks.

While Zelenskiy's reelection chances appear robust, with support still hovering around the mid-50s, he faces possible competition from Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Nevertheless, the logistical demands of organizing a wartime election—amid large displaced populations—stretch existing capabilities and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)